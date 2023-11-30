LAUREL HILL, N.C. (WBTW) — A student was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly making a threat at Carver Middle School, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The student admitted to making the threat and was placed in juvenile custody, the sheriff’s office said. The student was identified after a school resource officer and the Criminal Investigation of the sheriff’s office began working on the case.

There is no current threat at the school, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional details about the threat were immediately available.