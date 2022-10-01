SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several suspects committed car break-ins early Friday morning throughout Scotland County and Marlboro County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living and Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. Random Woods in Laurinburg and Bennettsville in Marlboro County were also affected, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office encourages everyone to lock their cars at night. The suspects were able to get into vehicles with unlocked doors.

The sheriff’s office is working with all agencies involved to solve the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurinburg Police Department, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Bennettsville Police Department or the McColl Police Department.