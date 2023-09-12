LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A teenager was arrested Monday night after allegedly making a threat against Carver Middle School, according to the Scotland Country Sheriff’s Office.
The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, Capt. Randy Dover said. He is charged with communicating threats on an educational campus.
Dover said extra deputies will be at the school on Tuesday as a precaution.
No additional details about the threat were immediately available.
