SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics and other contraband into a Scotland County prison, deputies said.

The charges stem from separate investigations on Wednesday and on June 30, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

Blessen Simmons, 21, of Kinston North Carolina, and Marcus Taylor, 18, and Irashamir Perkins, 22, both of Greenville North Carolina, are charged with providing a cellular device to an inmate, felony conspiracy, giving tobacco to an inmate, possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

A juvenile could also face criminal charges in connection with the investigation, according to deputies.

Bond for all of the adults was set at $250,000, and they were taken to the Scotland County Detention Center.

