SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW)– The Scotland County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the victim in a deadly armed robbery at a casino Wednesday evening.

Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih was the business’ owner-operator.

Al-Wajih’s casino was still surrounded by crime scene tape Friday. Captain Randy Dover of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit said investigators canvassed the area near the small town of Wagram looking for security cameras that may have captured the robbers’ escape.

“I’d advise all these other places to be very wary because they are going to hit again,” Dover said. “This was planned. Completely planned. We’ve had people telling us that they think these same guys have been in their casinos scouting the place out.”

Dover said footage from the security camera at “Skilled Games” on Airbase Road showed one man bring Al-Wajih over to his machine, where a second man pulled a gun on him. Meanwhile, a third man robbed the register. He said there was a struggle, during which he was shot and killed before the men fled.

“This was horrible. A horrible crime that did not need to happen,” Dover said. “To just kill him over some money is senseless.”

He said investigators spoke to several patrons who were inside during the robbery. As they processed the scene, Al-Wajih’s phone kept ringing.

“The entire time, his wife was calling him. And of course, he’s not going to answer that phone call,” Dover said. “Very sad. His wife and children were calling him.”

He said many of the area’s casinos don’t report every crime that happens. If they did, Dover believes this might have been prevented.

“People tell me things like this one got robbed, that one got robbed but it never gets reported,” Dover said. “Maybe it could have stopped this from happening if they had reported something that happened at their store.”

The robbery suspects

Dover urged anyone who recognizes the robbers or has information on the crime to reach out to Scotland Crimestoppers at (910)266-8146 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at (910)276-3385.