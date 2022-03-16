SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old woman has been charged in a shooting Wednesday morning that left a Laurel Hill man in critical condition, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the man unresponsive in a recliner with a gunshot wound to his head on Wednesday after they were called to a home on Crawford Lake Road.

Wendy Benton, 61, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She was given a $2.5 million bond and taken to the Scotland County jail.

No other information was immediately available.

