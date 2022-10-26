SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested on several drug charges Tuesday in Scotland County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, was arrested at a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 74 in the Laurel Hill area, SCSO said.

During the traffic stop, investigators located more than one ounce of meth in the vehicle, according to SCSO.

Davis faces the following charges:

1 count of trafficking meth

1 count of possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture Schedule II

1 count of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Davis is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond, according to booking records.