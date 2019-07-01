SC’s Motor Fuel User Fee goes into effect on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Monday, South Carolina’s Motor Fuel User Fee will go into effect, causing you to pay more at the pump.

This user fee increase is a part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act passed by lawmakers in 2017.

Right now, the gas tax is up at 22 cents per gallon. The gas tax increase will continue to increase two cents every July until 2022.

In two years, the gas tax increase has generated more than $650 million for the state’s Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund.

Taxpayers can claim a credit on this tax. According to the Department of Revenue, more than 120,000 taxpayers took advantage of that this year. It resulted in nearly $2 million in credits.

These numbers are expected to increase next year, as the gas tax increase will continue for another three years.