CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tuesday marked three months since the last time 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was seen in public.

The community remains desperate for any answers regarding her disappearance.

“It’s terrible,” Mooresville resident Michael Depina-Loeb said. “It’s something that should not happen, and it’s disgusting.”

Madalina was last seen on Nov. 21 in a video getting off a school bus near her home in Cornelius.

Her mother and stepfather have been charged with not filing a report on her disappearance for three weeks and have court dates scheduled in March.

Police were last seen searching the Cojocari home on Feb. 15, but the search details have yet to be released. Authorities also searched the home in December 2022, they were looking for blood, hair and evidence of a kidnapping. Three cell phones were seized in the search.

“This is a serious case of a child whose parents clearly are not telling us everything they know,” Cornelius police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said.