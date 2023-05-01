SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Searchers continued their efforts over the weekend to find a 68-year-old Florida man who has been missing in the Great Smoky Mountains since April 23.

Search and Rescue teams searching for Gordan Kaye.

Park rangers said the search for Gordon Kaye, who is from the Tampa area, was focused on trails and other areas in and around the Deep Creek Campground. Crews were expected to continue searching on Monday.

Kaye was last seen near a backcountry campsite on April 23, and his family reported him missing on April 26. He is 5-foot-10, weighs 200-plus pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is an experienced hiker, camper, and hunter and had reserved a campsite at Deep Creek Campground for 14 days.

Park rangers said more than 120 from 29 agencies and three states are helping the National Park Service in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County dispatch at 828-488-2196.