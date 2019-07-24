Search on for FL inmate who escaped from work crew

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a jail inmate who escaped from a work crew while he was on trusted inmate status.

Charles James Del Colle, 44, was part of a trusty crew that was authorized to work on the compound at the Central County Jail, 2390 Bob Phillips Road in Bartow.

Deputies said Colle walked away from the compound around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. He hasn’t been seen since.

According to the sheriff’s office, Colle had pending non-violent charges of possession of meth, paraphernalia, and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. He was being held at the jail in lieu of $11,500 bond.

Colle is described as a 6 feet 1 inch male, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head with a black and gray goatee. He was last seen wearing white shorts and black shoes.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are being asked to call 911 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).