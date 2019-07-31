Search shifts after burned car found in hunt for suspects in death of NC woman, 2 others

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP/CBS News/CNN Newsource) – Canadian police say they’ve pulled out of a remote northern town after an intensive search turned up no sign of two fugitive teenagers suspected of killing three people – a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend and a college professor.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police used dogs and drones, helicopters, boats and even a military Hercules aircraft to scour the area around York Landing, Manitoba. But they were unable to confirm a possible sighting of the two men reported by members of a neighborhood watch group.
Chynna Deese, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were shot and killed on a remote western Canadian highway on their way to Alaska.
Stephen Fowler sent a desperate plea for information surrounding the deaths of his son Lucas, and Lucas’ girlfriend, a North Carolina.
“Two young people, who had everything ahead of them, tragically murdered,” Fowler said.
Newly released surveillance video showed the couple hugging at a gas station two days before their bodies were discovered on July 15. Police also released a sketch of a person they say was seen talking to Fowler.
The hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky now shifts back toward another remote town, Gillam, where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine said a burned vehicle the suspects were traveling in was found in the remote northern town of Gillam.
Police had said Monday they were searching for 19-year-old McLeod and 18-year-old Schmegelsky, whose other burnt-out car had been discovered in northern British Columbia.
During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man roughly a mile from the car.