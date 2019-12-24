SeaWorld Orlando to replace killer whale show

FILE – In this March 7, 2011 file photo, trainers Joe Sanchez, left, Brian Faulkner and Kelly Aldrich, right, work with killer whales Trua, front, Kayla, center, and Nalani during the Believe show in Shamu Stadium at the SeaWorld Orlando theme park in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando will officially end its killer whale show, titled “One Ocean” as of Dec. 31.

“Orca Encounter” will begin at Shamu Stadium as of Jan. 1.

“Orca Encounter” is already operating at SeaWorld San Diego.

“See killer whales in the first experience of its kind. Dive deeper into the orcas masterful hunting techniques and complex communication codes. Learn about the role of family, the importance of play and what we learn from the whales in our care every day is actively helping whales in the wild survive. Witness natural orca behaviors while an expansive infinity screen brings their story to life. Leave with a deeper connection to one of the sea’s mightiest, most magnificent animals,” the park’s website reads.