BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s upset win over Tennessee Saturday night proved to be a costly one as fans rushed onto the field after the football team’s 63-38 over the Volunteers.

In keeping with league policy, the Southeastern Conference said in a news release on Sunday that it had fined the university $100,000 “for violation of the league’s access to competition area policy.”

It’s the second time the league has fined South Carolina for violating the policy. The first one came in 2014 after the school’s men’s basketball team defeated the University of Kentucky.

Tennessee entered the game at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The SEC also fined Vanderbilt University $250,000 for violating the rule after fans poured onto the field Saturday to celebrate the football team’s 31-24 win over Florida. It is the third time the league has fined Vanderbilt.

According to the SEC, fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy go into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The league’s policy says “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The rule applies to all conference sports. Penalties are $50,000 for the first violation, up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

The SEC has announced plans to have a conference working group on event security to review the policy. Any changes would be implemented in time for the 2023-24 athletic year, the league said.