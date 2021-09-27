Second earthquake reported Monday in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Monday confirmed a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Centerville, South Carolina at 6:21 p.m.

The USGS reports that the earthquake occurred about eight and a half miles away from Summerville and just under 12 miles away from Goose Creek.

Initially, the USGS reported the earthquake as a 2.9 magnitude, but the severity has since been updated.

This is the second reported earthquake Monday.

The first occurred near Ridgeville shortly after noon. USGS rated it 2.5 in magnitude.