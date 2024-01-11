NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to visit the Lowcountry this week.

Emhoff will participate in political events in Mount Pleasant, Charleston, and in Beaufort on Thursday, according to the White House.

The exact locations and timing have not been announced.

Emhoff’s visit comes nearly a week after Harris delivered remarks during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach and just days after President Joe Biden spoke at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

South Carolina will hold the first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential primary on Feb 3.