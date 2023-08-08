DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A second horse has died after a July shooting on a Dorchester County ranch.

According to a July 29 report from Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the owner told investigators that she saw people shooting guns in a field near her horse ranch and called for them to stop shooting toward the pasture.

Four horses were found shot, and one dead the next morning. Deputies charged a juvenile on Aug. 2 in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

“This is going to be an ongoing problem now for these horses and for me. This isn’t just a two-day incident, these horses are injured for life,” owner Marcy Hippy told News 2 on July 31.

The ranch says a second horse has passed. Three-year-old, “Hooker” was euthanized Monday night because of severe complications from the shooting.

Pictured: Three-year-old, “Hooker”

“We are devastated to say the least. I will never understand this type of calculated malice and cruelty,” Hippey said.