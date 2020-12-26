(WFLA/NBC) – Newly released video shows the moment a large explosion happened in downtown Nashville Christmas morning.
Nest security camera video shows the view from a condo nearby the explosion.
A loud noise can be heard, the camera shakes, and a big flash of light is seen.
The explosion happened around 6:30 a.m.
Police said a recording was playing from an RV, warning of an imminent explosion.
As police cleared the area, the RV did explode.
Tennessee governor Bill said in a statement on Twitter that the state, would “supply all the resources needed” to determine the cause of the explosion.
The FBI is leading the investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises over $6M to keep small businesses open
- Ohio police chief hails ‘overwhelming’ response to boy found in cemetery
- Golfer Greg Norman hospitalized with coronavirus after father-son tournament
- Despite smooth election, GOP leaders seek vote restrictions
- WATCH: Security camera video shows moment bombs explodes in Nashville