WATCH: Security camera video shows moment bombs explodes in Nashville

(WFLA/NBC) – Newly released video shows the moment a large explosion happened in downtown Nashville Christmas morning.

Nest security camera video shows the view from a condo nearby the explosion.

A loud noise can be heard, the camera shakes, and a big flash of light is seen.

The explosion happened around 6:30 a.m.

Police said a recording was playing from an RV, warning of an imminent explosion.

As police cleared the area, the RV did explode.

Tennessee governor Bill said in a statement on Twitter that the state, would “supply all the resources needed” to determine the cause of the explosion.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

