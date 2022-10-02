GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of serious injuries sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities.

Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in his vehicle that went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath Street.

The homeowner said that Atwater-Smith’s vehicle went through three different neighbors’ yards, across the intersection and over the hill that slopes along the side of her house.

The hill launched the vehicle several feet in the air before it collided with the woman’s outdoor garage.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Graham police were the initial responders in the chase that involved Atwater-Smith.

According to police radio traffic, Graham police tried to pull Atwater-Smith over near I-40 and South Main Street for a traffic stop.

He allegedly refused and instead led officers on a chase that spanned through parts of the city that included downtown Graham and the neighborhoods around it.

At one point, an Alamance County deputy who had joined the pursuit tried to block the suspect’s vehicle in.

Instead, the suspect allegedly hit the front of the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy then got out of the vehicle and tried to stop the 23-year-old.

Crash reports detail that the suspect allegedly backed up his vehicle and ran over the deputy’s foot before he drove off.

Atwater-Smith is suspected of then having lost control of his vehicle which led to the crash.

The deputy was not seriously hurt and was treated at the hospital.

The suspect faces charges of felony assault on a government official and felony assault with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.