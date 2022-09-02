SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Salisbury Police Department has identified a security guard who was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery around 11 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Boulevard.

As Salisbury officers arrived at the scene, they located William Eugene Mclane, 56, with gunshot wounds.

Mclane was a security guard at Fish Arcade and Games. He was at work when individuals attempted to enter and rob the business, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this murder and attempted robbery is asked to call (704) 638-5333.