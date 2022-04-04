ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A security guard at a sweepstakes parlor in Rocky Mount, North Carlina, was shot Monday morning while trying to a robbery, police said.

Rocky Mount police responded at 5:20 a.m. to a shooting call at the TAPS sweepstakes parlor at 901 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found the injured guard in the parking lot. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

“The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect attempted to rob the business before the security guard intervened. The suspect fired shots toward the security guard and struck him,” police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Care. Police did not release his condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or to Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).