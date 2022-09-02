CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.

Biologists said the reports will help them learn more about where the non-native species is spreading. It comes after SCDNR received numerous reports of people spotting the blue land crab, or Cardisoma guanhumi.

According to SCDNR, the blue land crab is native along the Atlantic Coast from Brazil to south Florida – but occasional sightings of the large crabs have been reported since 2018 in South Carolina.

Via SCDNR

Via SCDNR

“Researchers do not yet know the extent of the crab’s distribution in South Carolina nor its impact on the environment and other wildlife,” SCDNR said in a press release. “Whether the species arrived through natural expansion of its range or human-mediated sources is also not clear.”

Biologists said blue land crabs can reach up to six inches wide across the shell, making them comparable in size to native blue swimming crabs.

“Unlike our native blue crabs, they’re terrestrial, typically digging deep burrows within a few miles of coastal waterways,” SCDNR said.

The burrows can extend up to six feet deep in search of water, which can damage yards, gardens and crop fields — it’s one of the reasons why the crabs are considered pests. The crabs prefer to feed on fruit and vegetation.

Via SCDNR

The crabs come in a variety of colors – adult males may have a blue-gray coloring and females can either be white or ash-gray and juveniles can vary from orange to dark brown to purple. They also have an unusually long life span and grow slower compared to other crabs, being considered mature at 4 years old and living up to 11 years, officials said.

Males have a thin, pointy “apron” on their undersides, while females have a wide, domed apron.

While blue land crabs are edible to humans, the critters are difficult to catch.

Biologists are asking coastal state residents to take a picture and report any blue land crabs sightings. Officials said the recent heavy rain along South Carolina’s coastline can drive the crabs out of their burrows making them easier to spot.