‘Selfie suspect’ arrested in North Carolina on unrelated charges; found driving victim’s vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have identified the suspect in the carjacking of an Indianapolis woman after he was was arrested on unrelated charges in North Carolina after a pursuit in the stolen vehicle.

In November, a woman was carjacked outside of Golden Living Center on S. Churchman Avenue. A male suspect approached her with a gun, demanding she get out of the car or he would shoot her. He then drove off in a car with her cell phone still inside.

Police were later able to track the cell phone to a yard that was less than a 15 minute drive from where the carjacking happened. When the woman got her phone back, she saw the carjacking suspect had taken two photos of himself.

Picture of carjacking suspect, courtesy of Megan Whisler

FOX59 shared these photos with the public, and IMPD received several tips identifying the suspect as 30-year-old Dustin Curry. They also received information he was possibly in North Carolina.

IMPD detectives then contacted agencies in North Carolina to be on the alert for the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

On November 25, IMPD received word that Curry had been arrested in Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was reportedly involved in a pursuit in the victim’s stolen vehicle.

Curry was charged with possession of stolen goods, carrying concealed gun, possession of a firearm by felon, possess stolen motor vehicle, flee arrest, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license and speeding.

Curry is currently being held a the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $300,00 bond.

He will likely be charged by the Marion County prosecutor’s office in connection to the carjacking.