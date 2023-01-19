ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A semitruck crashed into a house Thursday morning, destroying the structure in Harnett County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver may have fallen asleep before crashing into the home at about 4 a.m. It happened on Highway 20, and authorities said the semi appeared to have gone off the road about a quarter-mile mile before hitting the house.

People living in the home said family members had to dig an injured woman out of the debris after the crash. She was taken to the hospital but released, according to the homeowner, who said the house has been in the family for nearly a century.

Angier and Black River Fire Chief Austin Tew said firefighters also helped get the woman out.

“That’s what we train for, and we knew the first priority was to find the victims and remove them,” Tew said.

Considering the damage, Tew said it was a miracle that no one was seriously hurt.

“Well, this was the first one we’ve been to where the vehicle was actually in the structure,” he said. “We’ve been to a lot where the vehicles have struck houses.”

Troopers said the truck driver was charged with reckless driving and having an open container.