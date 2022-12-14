FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers Tuesday afternoon on the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Fort Mill.

The two right lanes of I-77 South on the South Carolina side of the Carolinas border were closed at about noon near Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

SCDOT cameras showed a large highway sign blocking lanes of the interstate for several hours.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the sign came down as a result of a semi-truck with a load that struck the sign. A vehicle behind the truck was struck by the sign after it fell. However, no one was injured.

The truck was operated by Superior Cranes, troopers said.

Roadways were fully reopened and the sign was cleared at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.