WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced support for a bipartisan bill that would enable the seizure and sale of Russian oligarchs’ assets.

The “Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act” would enable President Biden to declare a national emergency upon finding that Russian has engaged in hostile action against Ukraine. Doing so would unlock the federal government’s authority to confiscate funds or property of more than $2 million from sanctioned Russians or foreigners linked to the Russian government.

“Dictators like Putin care only about themselves and their cronies,” Senator Graham said. “It is long past time for all the Russian oligarchs – Putin’s partners in crime – to lose their yachts, luxury apartments, and their assets and pay a price for being part of a thuggish group – a nation-state that really is a mafia-state.”

The funds collected from the seizure and sale of assets would be used for post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Ukraine including humanitarian assistance, military assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces, refugee resettlement, and technology and services to ensure free-flowing information to Ukrainian people.

“I want to put money on the table to have more weapons for Ukraine to fight,” Graham continued. “This is a good beginning on the long journey to push back against Putin and his misadventures.”

In addition, the bill would authorize the Treasury Department to cash rewards to individuals or non-profit organizations that provide information leading to the confiscation of ill-gotten funds or assets.

The legislation was introduced by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) and also backed by Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi). This bill is the updated Senate version of a bipartisan House bill sponsored by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina) and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-New Jersey).