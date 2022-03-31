WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, the Republican’s office announced late Thursday morning.

“I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court,” Graham said in a written announcement. “My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes. I find Judge Jackson to be a person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position. However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate. After a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the Radical Left.”

Jackson was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden, who vowed to nominate a Black woman to the court. If confirmed, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen J. Breyer.

In the announcement, Graham said Jackson “has taken off the table” sentencing enhancement factors he said are “vital to deter the explosion of child pornography on the internet” by not increasing sentences based of how much material an offender possessed, or if the offender used a computer.

He said his vote is also influenced by the fact that Jackson represented Guantanamo detainees and “exhibited an activist zeal in how she characterized the detainees and called the Bush Administration ‘war criminals’ in legal briefs.”