Sen. Lindsey Graham says he tested negative for COVID-19

(WSPA) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said he received news Sunday that he tested negative for coronavirus.
This comes after Graham had been quarantined since March 12.
I was just informed by Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physicians Office, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 16, 2020
I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative.
I look forward to getting back to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 16, 2020
Thank you very much for all the prayers and well wishes!