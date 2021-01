WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a Senate debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress has reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, hours after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the breach that happened at the U.S. Capitol.

The news conference will begin at 2 p.m.

Graham also plans to discuss the course of action to follow Wednesday’s events, according to his office.

We plan to live stream the event.