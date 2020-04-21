Sen. Malloy, of Darlington, among 3 state lawmakers named to team to develop ‘economic revitalization plan’

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Senator Gerald Malloy (D- Darlington) is among three state lawmakers named to a team to develop an “economic revitalization plan” for the state as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Sen. Malloy is joined by Sen. Tom Davis (R- Beaufort) and Sen. Ross Turner (R- Greenville) on the “accelerateSC advisory team,” according to the Office of the SC Senate President Harvey Peeler.

Peeler named all three senators to the team Tuesday, saying ” “I, like most South Carolinians, hope that our state can be back at full speed soon.”

“These three senators have knowledge in business, regulatory and tourism,” said Peeler. “They are prepared to work with the Governor and his advisory team to revitalize our economy while protecting our citizens’ health.”

