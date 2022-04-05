WASHINGTON (WCBD) — Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Monday announced that he would vote against the nomination of judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nomination is expected to pass mostly along party lines, and Jackson is expected to become the first Black woman on the court.

In a statement, Scott said that “ideology must be the determining factor — not identity — when considering such an important lifetime appointment.”

He went on to say that Jackson’s “record of judicial activism,” as well as her “judicial philosophy and positions on defining issues of our time make her the wrong choice.”

Scott said that he was “disappointed that President Biden missed the opportunity to unite the country with a mainstream nominee that could have received resounding bipartisan support.”

Previously, both Scott and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed support for South Carolina Judge Michelle Childs, who was rumored to be among the top contenders for the nomination.