COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott plans to file to appear on the ballot in the 2024 South Carolina primary on Monday, his campaign said Friday morning.

“Since launching my campaign for President, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” Scott said. “We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies. I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First in The South primary and all the way to the White House.”

Scott is a Lowcountry native who began his career in politics serving on Charleton County Council between 1995 and 2009. He worked his way to serving in the South Carolina House and eventually the U.S. House and Senate.

He will face another South Carolina-based politician, former Gov. Nikki Haley, in the GOP primary. Party frontrunner Donald Trump will also be on the ballot in the primary election, which is set for Feb. 24.