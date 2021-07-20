Senate leader expects South Carolina redistricting to finish by October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate leader says he hopes the process to draw new districts for state House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House will take less than four months.

Sen. Luke Rankin led the first meeting Tuesday of the Senate’s redistricting subcommittee. The group agreed to hold 10 public hearings across the state starting next week and ending before the final U.S. census data on where the 5.1 million people in South Carolina live is released Aug. 16.

The districts are drawn every 10 years after the federal government completes it nationwide count. The House will have its own subcommittee that meets starting next month.