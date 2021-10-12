Senator Tim Scott gives early nod to McMaster in governor race

FILE – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to reporters amid ongoing negotiations on the infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Scott didn’t endorse a primary candidate in South Carolina’s 2018 gubernatorial race, but for 2022, he’s offering an early nod to incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. Next month, Scott is the special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster’s reelection campaign, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott didn’t endorse a primary candidate in South Carolina’s 2018 gubernatorial race. But for 2022, he’s offering an early nod to incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Next month, Scott is the special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster’s reelection campaign, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press. Scott didn’t endorse a candidate in the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary, when three candidates challenged McMaster.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary opponent with significant fundraising, though Greenville businessman John Warren — who largely self-funded his campaign and forced McMaster into a runoff in 2018 — hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility of a repeat performance.

Scott has already been endorsed by McMaster in that race.

