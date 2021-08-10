Senator Tim Scott votes against infrastructure bill, calls it ‘reckless spending’

In this image from Senate Television video, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday, calling it “reckless spending.”

In a statement, Scott called for “targeted investment” and not the “Democrats’ unrelated pet projects.”

“Rather than taking a common sense approach to investing in infrastructure, this bill has been rushed through so Democrats can spend trillions more dollars we don’t have on liberal policies we don’t need — all amid record inflation,” Scott said in the statement. “American families cannot afford to foot the bill for this ‘spend now, tax later’ plan, which is why I voted no.”

Senator Lindsey Graham voted in favor of the bill, saying it is much-needed and “good for South Carolina.”

“I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago,” Graham said in a tweet.

South Carolina will receive $4.6 billion in highway funding, $274 million in bridge replacement and rehabilitation funding, and $70 million to assist in the deployment of electric vehicles and charging stations over the next five years. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 10, 2021

The final Senate vote came down to 69 and 30 after months of negotiations. 19 Republican Senators voted with the Democrats to advance the legislation including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

NewsNation contributed to this report.