Senators working fast on changes at SC state utility, create framework for reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WBTW) — South Carolina senators are wasting little time in bringing together their plan to remake state owned utility Santee Cooper.

A subcommittee spent about an hour Tuesday creating a framework of what they wanted in a reform bill. Senate Finance Committee staffers and lawyers then spent several hours to write those suggestions into a bill and the full Finance Committee approved it Tuesday afternoon.

The House is working on its own Santee Cooper reforms.

Both the House and Senate want to fire the current Santee Cooper board that they blame for approving a minority stake in two nuclear reactors that were halted during construction, leaving Santee Cooper with $4 billion in debt.

Last week, SC lawmakers rejected all bids to buy or manage the state-owned utility.

In January, South Carolina Republican Representative Jay Jordan came to the News13 studio to sit down with anchor Bob Juback for an episode of “Capitol Watch with Bob Juback”. Rep. Jordan spoke about a number of topics, including the potential sale of Santee Cooper.

“The reality is, and I say this from time to time, we do own Santee Cooper and I’m not for giving away a state resource and asset without a very fair price for it but at the end of the day,” Rep. Jordan told News13. “We have a huge debt obligation associated with Santee Cooper because of the failed nuclear project.”

