ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Coast Guard crews from North Carolina rescued an injured woman from a container ship off the coast of Cape Hatteras early Sunday.

The call came into the Coast Guard District Five Command Center just before 4 a.m., a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The container vessel Ivar Reefer reported that a crew member suffered a serious injury while working in the ship’s engine room, the news release said.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was sent from the Coast Guard station at Elizabeth City to the ship, which was 57 miles east of the North Carolina coast.

The crew of the helicopter hoisted the injured woman aboard.

She was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk for treatment of a hand injury, the news release said.