Settlement expands transgender restroom rights in NC

FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A federal judge has approved a legal settlement allowing transgender people to use restrooms matching their gender identity in many North Carolina public restrooms.

The consent decree approved Tuesday by a federal judge could end a protracted lawsuit by transgender people against North Carolina’s so-called bathroom bill and the law that replaced it.

The agreement between the plaintiffs and North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says that nothing in state law can be interpreted to “prevent transgender people from lawfully using public facilities in accordance with their gender identity” in buildings controlled by the state’s executive branch.

In return, plaintiffs have agreed to drop pending legal action against the governor and other defendants.

North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders had opposed the agreement.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)