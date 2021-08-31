Several homes hit by gunfire in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were hit by gunfire Tuesday in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers responded at about 10:35 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Pearl Street, police said. Officers found no one was shot but several homes were hit by gunfire. There are no reported suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department’s Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.

