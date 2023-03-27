BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At least seven people were hurt Saturday afternoon when strong winds picked up two inflatable bounce houses as about 1,500 people attended the opening day of Transylvania County Little League.

Wind gusts led to the bounce houses becoming loose at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Transylvania County City/County Sports Complex, the Brevard Fire Department said.

First responders said the wind tossed one of the inflatables 150 feet from its initial spot. Another one was thrown 450 feet.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate that anyone was inside the inflatables, but did note that there were “several people around the inflatables.”

Firefighters said they initially found four people injured before finding three more who need medical attention while going through the crowd. Some were treated at the scene, while others went to area hospitals with “non-critical injuries,” according to the release.

Authorities said there were reports of other injuries but noted that those other injured may have taken themselves to the hospital.

“As many have heard, there has been an unfortunate incident this afternoon at the ball fields,” the Little League said in a statement on its Facebook page. “During a gust of wind, some of the inflatables broke loose and got blown across the fields. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured.

“We are very grateful to the first responders who jumped into action immediately to minimize the impacts and treat those who were injured. Additional thanks goes out to the parents and other spectators who assisted in all areas to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating the incident.