CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say multiple people were injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night, including law enforcement officials.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to the area of America and South Streets just before midnight for gunshots.

A spokesperson for Charleston PD, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, said multiple people were struck by gunfire and are being treated at area hospitals. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Sgt. Wolfsen said one Charleston PD officer who was near the location at the time suffered minor injuries during the shooting. “The officer is in the process of being released from the hospital,” she said.

Meanwhile, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist CPD. Several deputies were assigned to crowd control, during which two deputies were assaulted by members of the crowd, resulting in minor injuries of the deputies.

“One person swung at a deputy, striking the deputy in the face. The deputy was later treated for facial injuries. Another deputy was knocked to the ground by a member of the crowd. The deputy suffered cuts to the head and arm,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people – members of the crowd – were arrested for assaulting the deputies. No deputies were injured by gunfire.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting incident. This is a developing story, count on 2 for updates.