COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people were injured Friday afternoon during a three-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County.

First responders said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 63.

An adult female was airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. Other victims were treated at the scene.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Officials said traffic was backed up for several miles. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.