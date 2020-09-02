Several local businesses given violations for violating executive order, SLED receives hundreds of complaints

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED received hundreds of complaints and issued hundreds of warnings and citations for businesses violating Governor Henry McMaster’s executive orders, including several in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

SLED said it received 285 complaints statewide since restrictions went into place. Of those complaints, 120 were unfounded at the time of inspection, according to SLED.

Through Sunday, SLED has issued a total of 107 written warnings, 48 verbal warnings, 10 administrative violations for violating an executive order, 12 other administrative violations, and one criminal citation for violating an executive order, according to statistics from SLED obtained by News13 through a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Three businesses in the News13 viewing area received violations and one received a criminal citation. Names of businesses who were only given written or verbal warnings were not named.

Absolem Hookah Lounge in Florence received the state’s only criminal citation for violating an executive order. The citation came between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, according to SLED. No further information was provided about this citation.

Uncle Tito’s in Murrells Inlet received an administrative violation for violating an executive order in April after deputies were notified that patrons were being allowed in the back door and the business was operating against the executive order.

Suck, Bang, Blow, a biker bar in Murrells Inlet, was cited in July for having a concert. The concert was part of the 81st annual Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally that usually happens on the third week in May, but was postponed because of the “Home-or-Work” order.

Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach also received an administrative violation. SLED did not specify what the violation was for.

News13 reached out to the businesses who were given violations or citations and haven’t heard back.

The most complaints came between the week of Aug. 24-30, according to SLED data. No complaints came in the week of June 1-7.

SLED began breaking down statistics by week on April 5. Prior to then, there were a total of 100 complaints investigated, 29 verbal warnings issued, 21 written warnings issued, and 48 unfounded complaints at the time of inspection.

The most written warnings also came between Aug. 24-30. 21 written warnings were issued in that time frame, much higher than any other time frame, according to SLED data.

According to SLED data, between May 4 and June 21, there were no administrative violations issued. Violations that were issued have either come near the beginning of the restrictions or recently.

Other businesses across the state receiving administrative violations for violating an executive order are:

LA Sports — Anderson County (March 23)

Lavish Lounge — Greenville County (July 10)

Bucks Racks and Ribs — Greenville County (July 29)

Kathy’s Bar and Grill — Lexington County (Aug. 15)

Gibson’s Bar — Colleton County (Aug. 22)

Ike’s Korner — Spartanburg County (Aug. 28)

New Jack City — Dorchester County (Aug. 29)

