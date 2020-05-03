Several SC state parks reach capacity Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several state parks have reported that they’ve reached capacity and have temporarily closed.

The South Carolina State Parks Facebook page is keeping an updated list of parks that have reached capacity. You can see the list here:

These parks will be reopened when a safe capacity is reached, SC State Parks said online. Parks are putting social distancing guidelines in place so people stay safe.

State parks were reopened with certain limitations Friday following a closure due to COVID-19.

