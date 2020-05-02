Several SC state parks temporarily closed after reaching capacity

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Several state parks in South Carolina are experiencing at least partial closures after reaching capacity Saturday.

South Carolina State Parks said on its Facebook page that the following parks, or portions of the following parks, were at capacity and temporarily closed as of 2:35 p.m. Saturday.

Devils Fork (boat ramp)

Table Rock

Caesars Head

Jones Gap

Paris Mountain

Croft

Sesqui

Hamilton Branch (boat ramp)

Landsford Canal

Hunting island

Poinsett

Keowee-Toxaway

Kings Mountain

Lake Wateree

The parks will reopen once a safe capacity is reached.