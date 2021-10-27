Sex offenders in South Carolina banned from handing out Halloween candy on Oct. 31

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Child sex offenders are being required to stay inside their homes with no porch lights on because of a statewide curfew from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Halloween night.

The curfew will apply to offenders who are still on probation and parole with crimes against children, the South Carolina Department of Probation and Pardon Services said in a news release. It does not apply to all sex offenders.

The agency said it plans to enforce the curfew enforce “team home visits.” Offenders have been notified of the following restrictions:

No porch or exterior lights on the outside of their homes.

No candy distribution.

No participation in Halloween parties or carnivals.

Remain inside their homes.

The curfew is in effect only on Halloween night, Oct. 31, although some areas are recommending trick-or-treating on Oct. 30.

Anyone with concerns can go to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division website for a list of sex offenders in their area.