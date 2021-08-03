Shark bites lifeguard on South Carolina beach

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A lifeguard on Barrington Beach was bitten by a shark Tuesday morning and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was bitten on his chest around 11:45 a.m. Firefighters responded to the Palmetto Dunes resort on 65 Ocean Lane. The man was treated on the beach.

Several deep lacerations on the man’s torso were deemed “serious” but non-life-threatening.

The lifeguard was checking out water conditions and currents.

He was then flown to Savannah for further treatment. No further details were released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories