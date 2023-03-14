DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The aunt of the 13-year-old Texas girl abducted and found recently in a shed in Davidson County shared her emotions as she waited for authorities to locate her niece.

Desiree Orta has not been able to see her niece, but knowing she’s with her parents and in Texas makes it easier for her to sleep. During the 10 days her niece was missing, Orta said she and other family members put up fliers around east Dallas, searched for her and never gave up hope.

“We kept our faith and we knew she was alive and we prayed every day,” Orta said.

Their prayers were answered Friday night, nine days after the teenager left her Texas home.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons and his deputies found the 13-year-old niece locked in a shed.

“I don’t even want to imagine what she endured during that time,” he said.

The inside of the shed on Linwood Southmont Road in Lexington had a TV, a mattress, a jar of peanut butter and a bottle of salad dressing in it.

“It’s heartbreaking, of course,” she said. “That’s my niece. Nobody ever wants to imagine, or even think, or know that a child and their family has gone through that type of experience. No child deserves to go through that.”

Investigators have said the suspect, Jorge Camacho, 34, started chatting with the girl while gaming. Her father later found messages on her cell phone that the two had exchanged.

“She was groomed,” Orta said. “She was enticed to go with this man. Whatever the reason, she felt the need to go with him.”

Orta will do whatever it takes to make sure the man who drove to Dallas to get her niece stays locked up. Authorities say Camaco abducted and sexually assaulted the girl.

“He’s sick,” she said. “He’s a predator, and I hope that he honestly does not see the outside of a prison for the rest of his life.”

Orta said the family wants to make sure the 13-year-old gets all the help she needs to get through this traumatic experience. After that, they want to help educate other families on how to keep children safe online.