Sheet metal company to expand operations in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheet metal fabrication company plans to expand operations in South Carolina’s Fairfield County.

QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC,  said Friday that its $2 million investment will create 60 new jobs.

The company employs metal-working experts in stainless, aluminum, galvanized, and raw steel and offers high-strength welding and fabrication.

Located in Ridgeway, QuaLex Manufacturing’s expansion will increase the company’s sheet metal operations for air conditioning clients.

The expansion is expected to be completed by August.

