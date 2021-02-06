COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheet metal fabrication company plans to expand operations in South Carolina’s Fairfield County.
QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC, said Friday that its $2 million investment will create 60 new jobs.
The company employs metal-working experts in stainless, aluminum, galvanized, and raw steel and offers high-strength welding and fabrication.
Located in Ridgeway, QuaLex Manufacturing’s expansion will increase the company’s sheet metal operations for air conditioning clients.
The expansion is expected to be completed by August.
Sheet metal company to expand operations in South Carolina