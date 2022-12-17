TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two defendants in the case of the 2018 murders of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife have entered their pleas, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Mitchell Brinson pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and was sentenced to between 73 and 100 months in prison, the sheriff’s office said.

Dakeithia Andrews pleaded guilty to one count of accessory before the fact to armed robbery. She was sentenced to between 64 and 89 months in prison, but the sentence was suspended for a 24-month period of supervised probation.

The third defendant, Keith Earl Williams, pleaded guilty in 2020 to two counts of first-degree murder. Williams was sentenced to two life sentences.

CBS 17 previously reported that Gary and Jackie Skelton were found shot to death on their property on the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2018, in Leggett after deputies responded to a welfare check at that address.